Paterson police warn residents of fake PSE&G workers trying to gain access to homes

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Paterson, New Jersey are warning residents to be on the lookout for fake PSE &G workers who investigators say are going door to door hoping to gain access to peoples' homes.

At least one of those incidents was caught on camera. Footage shows a bold imposter, not only posing as a utility worker, but checking the mailbox outside a home.

The brazen nature of the crime is stunning as the fake PSE &G worker trying to get Into to the house.

Then he makes up a story of why he is there.

Paterson resident Elsa Reyes faced the same imposter and said she would not let the man inside.

"He told me he was working for PSE &G and wanted to change my service. I told him, 'I can't do that, because that's illegal,'" she said.

She even warned neighbors.

"I told my neighbors, 'close the door, that's not the real ones.' And I told the guy 'go or I'll call the police,' and I closed the door in his face," Reyes said.

PSE &G applauded Reyes's recognition of a fake utility worker. The company has a list of "do's and don'ts" if you encounter a person claiming they work for the utility company.

"If anyone comes to your door looking like, or claiming to be a PSE &G employee, ask for an ID," said Nicole Swan-Bennett, Director of Customer Solutions at PSE &G. "PSE &G employees must carry IDs, must show them when requested."

In addition, they ask that you not share personal or account information, and do not share account numbers or provide a copy of your bill.

