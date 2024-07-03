Investigation underway after 2 shot in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are responding to a shooting investigation along Broadway in Paterson on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say two people, a male and a female, were shot around 4 p.m. at the corners of Broadway and Main Street.

A vehicle could be seen from NewsCopter 7 with its windows shot out between a Wendy's restaurant located at 145 Broadway and the entrance to Passaic County Community College.

There was also a secondary scene up the block between Main Street and Washington Street in front of a pizzeria.

It's not yet known if anyone is in custody.

The extent of the injuries were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

