2 pedestrians struck by motorcycle at busy corner in Jackson Heights

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 1:02AM
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a motorcycle on a busy corner in Queens on Monday.

Police say the two victims were struck around 5:40 p.m. at 37th Avenue and 90th Street in Jackson Heights.

The pedestrians are expected to be okay.

The motorcyclist remained on the scene.

Police say no criminality is suspected, and no charges have been filed so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

