Person working on disabled vehicle fatally hit by truck on Long Island Expressway in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- A person working on a disabled vehicle was struck and killed by a truck on the Long Island Expressway early Wednesday.

It happened on the westbound side of the LIE in the Fresh Meadows section of Queens just before 5:30 a.m.

The flatbed truck struck the person who was later declared dead at the scene by authorities.

The truck driver stayed at the scene.

During the investigation and cleanup, the fatal crash closed the westbound side of the LIE.

It's not yet known what led the truck to crash into the victim.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

