Nearly 100 dogs rescued by North Shore Animal League after cold weather blasts Midwest

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- As the Midwest got its blast of cold weather last week, it wasn't just humans who were threatened by the conditions -- several dogs were also at risk.

The North Shore Animal League America saw this and immediately stepped in.

Staff members at the shelter located in Port Washington told Eyewitness News they rescued about 100 dogs and puppies from commercial breeding facilities throughout the region, including Texas.

"They needed to move them out because a lot of these dogs can be doubled and tripled up in outdoor kennels, just for space purposes," said North Shore Animal League America's Mike Spiotta. "And with the cold temperatures those dogs sadly wouldn't survive."

As a result of the rescue, the shelter also now has a surplus of dogs they're hoping can be adopted. All the dogs are groomed and spay-neutered, then given a clean bill of health.

"We're open seven days a week, no appointment necessary," added Spiotta.

The staff at the shelter acknowledged those adopting is really saving two lives -- the puppy whose life is forever changed and the other dog they can make room for.

The shelter says it is also looking to find room for animals displaced in the California wildfires.

Adoption can be done the day people come in to the shelter.

