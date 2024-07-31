Police crackdown on illegal vendors along 5th Avenue

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are cracking down on illegal vendors along 5th Avenue near Bryant Park.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said in a statement posted online that when New Yorkers accosted by what he called 'overzealous' vendors called the police, they responded right away.

He said the vendors usually sell counterfeit handbags.

Daughtry didn't give details on what was confiscated or if any arrests were made.

He promised that police would continue to patrol the area and keep sidewalks clear.

