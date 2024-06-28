Police investigating 3 armed robberies in less than a month at popular NYC restaurants

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating three gunpoint robberies that happened in less than a month at popular New York City restaurants in Williamsburg and Greenwich Village.

The first armed robbery reported happened on Friday, May 31 at Birds of a Feather restaurants in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Police said an unknown individual approached a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old man in front of 81 Broadway. The individual displayed a firearm and demanded their watches, police said. The men gave the individual their property and he fled on the back of a two-wheeled vehicle with another individual, police said. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.

On June 18, a 39-year-old man was robbed outside of Marlow & Sons, police said. The report states two individuals demanded the 39-year-old's watch while displaying a firearm. Police said the watch was removed and the suspects fled. There are no arrests but the investigation remains ongoing.

Eyewitness News obtained video of the robbery at Marlow & Sons in Williamsburg on May 31.

On June, 21, an armed robbery was reported outside of Carbone in Greenwich Village.

Police said three males were dining at the location when two unknown individuals demanded the victims' property while displaying a firearm. The suspects took a watch and two cell phones and fled, police said. The phones were tracked and recovered nearby, police said. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

