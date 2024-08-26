Police searching for person who threw dog down trash chute on Lower East Side

ASPCA workers say the dog was so badly hurt by the ordeal that she had to be euthanized.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are trying to find the person who threw a dog down a trash chute.

The dog was heard Friday by someone living at the Governor Alfred Smith Houses on the Lower East Side.

Maintenance workers removed the dog, and officers turned it over to the ASPCA.

ASPCA workers say the dog was so badly hurt by the ordeal that she had to be euthanized.

----------

