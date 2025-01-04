Police searching for thieves wanted for stealing nearly 50 ATMs across NYC

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for ATM thieves who have struck nearly 50 times across New York City.

The suspects are in and out within minutes and they've gotten away with thousands of dollars, police said.

Investigators say the two men plus a getaway driver in a stolen vehicle stole nearly 50 ATMs in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Jarjeet Singh, the deli owner, said the robbery was over before he even knew about it.

Surveillance video shows masked men grab an ATM out of a Queens deli and haul it off just the two of them.

"We're surprised at how, I've never seen anything fast like that," the deli owner said.

Police said the suspects had stolen 49 ATMs around the city.

The Singh family owns the American Desi Bazaar and Deli in Jackson Heights on 31st Avenue.

They said the store was closed when it happened and they were at home asleep.

When the alarm went off, they checked the live stream from the security camera and the thieves were already gone.

The owner says the suspects clipped the bolt outside, lifted the shutter then smashed through a glass door and headed straight for the ATM.

The suspects didn't touch anything else or go near the register.

The owner said they were in and out within 6 to 7 minutes.

"They cover face, they have gloves and they're like very expert like that? - expert? - yeah," owner Jashanpreet Singh said.

The Singh's Deli was hit on December 23rd.

Cops say the spree started on September 19th.

The Singh's have owned this business for decades.

It's the first time they've been burglarized.

"This business is 25 years it's never happened," Singh said.

They have no idea how much money was inside.

