2 firehouses dedicated to 2 fire captains killed in Port Newark fire last year

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two firehouses will be dedicated to a pair of Newark fire captains who died in the line of duty.

Wayne Brooks, Jr. and Augusto Acabou were killed while battling a massive cargo ship fire at Port Newark on July 5, 2023.

On Tuesday morning, the Newark Department of Public Safety will dedicate Engine 16 - Ladder 8 to Acabou.

Engine 27 - Ladder 4 will be dedicated to Brooks.

RELATED | Newark fallen firefighter families hope to prevent another tragedy

Dan Krauth has the story on the Newark fire.

Acabou, 45, is survived by his parents and life partner.

Brooks, 49, is survived by his wife, daughters, mother and other relatives.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.