2 firehouses dedicated to 2 fire captains killed in Port Newark fire last year

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two firehouses will be dedicated to a pair of Newark fire captains who died in the line of duty.
Wayne Brooks, Jr. and Augusto Acabou were killed while battling a massive cargo ship fire at Port Newark on July 5, 2023.
On Tuesday morning, the Newark Department of Public Safety will dedicate Engine 16 - Ladder 8 to Acabou.
Engine 27 - Ladder 4 will be dedicated to Brooks.
Acabou, 45, is survived by his parents and life partner.
Brooks, 49, is survived by his wife, daughters, mother and other relatives.
