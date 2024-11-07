Post-election day interfaith service at St. John the Divine embraces unity over division

Anthony Carlo has more on the service held at St. John the Divine.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A gathering in Manhattan attempted to put aside all the vitriol that has come with this presidential election, and instead tried to embrace people from all sides, and encourage them to work together.

The church often welcomes those who feel hopeless, responding with hope.

Divided communities turned toward each other Wednesday after turnout at the polls did not bring the result nearly 68 million people had hoped for. So, they turned to prayer and unity.

"We completely reject the idea by our gathering tonight, and who is gathered here, that there is any such thing as an enemy within," said Matthew Heyd, bishop of Episcopal Diocese of New York.

The Reverend Al Sharpton joined the post-election day interfaith service at St. John the Divine Wednesday evening, to combat division.

"No matter what our views, and our anxiety and our disappointments, or our jubilation - that we must stay together," Sharpton said.

Election anxiety is still very evident on the faces of New Yorkers.

"People start fearing because all of us are immigrants - undocumented people," Imam Kabba said.

It's an especially stressful time for Kabba, a leader in the Muslim community, who has heard very clearly President-elect Trump's plans for mass deportation.

"It's the same president who is coming," Kabba said. "We don't know if he will change or listen or not."

Local leaders at the city and state level have said they will work with the new administration, but not against the people they represent in office.

"That does not mean we'll accept an agenda from Washington that strips away the rights that New Yorkers have long enjoyed," Governor Kathy Hochul said.

"This city will always stand up for the rights of women, immigrant brothers and sisters, our LGBTQ+ community, and millions of others in New York," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Millions who live in a divided nation are being urged not to demonize one another.

"I think all of us have to create space where people who disagree with each other come in pairs," said Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive director of the New York Board of Rabbis. "On the condition they don't destroy each other."

More than 600 people showed up for the service Wednesday night, far exceeding the church's expectations.

