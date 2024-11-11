President-elect Donald Trump selects Lee Zeldin to serve as EPA administrator

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President-elect Trump has selected former Rep. Lee Zeldin to serve as EPA administrator, the second New Yorker to be selected to the cabinet.

"It is an honor to join President Trump's Cabinet as EPA Administrator. We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water," Zeldin said in a social media post.

In a statement, Trump said that Zeldin "has been a true fighter for America First politics."

"He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet," Trump said. "He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."

Earlier Monday, Trump announced that he selected Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to serve as US ambassador to United Nations.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

