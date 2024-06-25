Watch 'Pride 2024: Champions for Change' This Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us for a half-hour filled with inspirational profiles about LGBTQ pioneers and advocates working to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

"Pride 2024: Champions for Change" airs on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York on Saturday, June 29th at 7 pm, hosted by Sam Champion, Lauren Glassberg, Kemberly Richardson, and Pedro Rivera.

Our special kicks off with a look inside the all-new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, located right next to the historic Stonewall Inn. It's the first LGBTQ visitor center located within the National Parks System.

The show also includes an in-depth look at the Pentagon's new effort to update and correct the military records of gay veterans dishonorably discharged under the Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy. Dan Krauth will report on this story from Washington, DC.

"Champions for Change" also includes an interview with Tony Award winner Ben Platt, who's just released a new album inspired by his relationship with actor Noah Galvin, star of ABC's "The Good Doctor."

The special will also take a look at asexuality, arguably the most misunderstood orientation on the queer spectrum. And then we go inside a historic church in Manhattan, which is now being led by its first non-binary minister.

The show will also have fun and informative bumps and short stories, including a quick look at the New York Public Library's "Banned Books Club."

ABC 7 New York is your home for the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 30. Watch the broadcast from noon until 3 p.m. on Channel 7 and anywhere you stream ABC7NY.

