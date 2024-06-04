Israel at the heart of heated New York democratic primary race between Bowman and Latimer

SCARSDALE, New York (WABC) -- Political battles are underway in several New York districts, including a fight between two Democratic candidates over who does or does not support Israel.

On the streets of Mount Vernon, voters told Eyewitness News what's important to the.

"The one that can do the best for the community and the district," said Mount Vernon resident Lawrence Yates.

"I know I haven't been able to buy a home during my lifetime because homes are too expensive. Just more common man, common woman stuff," resident Christopher Williams said.

But residents in Scarsdale had a different answer.

"Somebody who is going to stand with Israel, and support Israel, and Bowman has proven to be the opposite," said Scarsdale resident Debora Altschuller.

The candidates' position on Israel is shaping up to be the central divide in this month's Democratic primary between incumbent Jamaal Bowman and George Latimer. New York's 16th Congressional District covers southern Westchester and a portion of the Bronx.

"I am making this endorsement to stand up for my Jewish constituents because representative Bowman and I have very different views on Israel," said Congressional candidate Mondaire Jones.

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones endorsed Latimer on Tuesday. Jones himself is running to reclaim a seat in Congress. At one time he and Bowman were progressive colleagues in the House. When asked for reaction, Bowman minced no words.

"Hell no man, I'm here working for the people of this district," Bowman said.

Bowman is a member of the far left "squad," and one of Israel's loudest critics.

"The people in this district care about Gaza in terms of one: they want to see the end to the genocide. Two: they don't our money going to Gaza, to Israel to burn babies, they want that money coming here," Latimer said.

The campaign has turned bitter. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is pumping in millions in support of Latimer who is trying to tout his record as Westchester County executive.

"Hard work that produces positive results that people see and gives them faith that government can work, and it happens at village halls, it happens at town halls, at happens at county legislators and it has to happen in the halls of Washington," Latimer said.

Primary Day is three weeks away, though early voting begins in just 11 days.

