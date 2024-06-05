Goya kicks off Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrations with a food donation to St. Cecilia Church

NEW YORK -- Just days ahead of New York City's 67th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade, Goya Foods donated 10,000 pounds of food to St. Cecilia Church Food Pantry in East Harlem on Wednesday.

The donation will be distributed to families and individuals in need.

Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is one of the major sponsors of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

The parade is set for Sunday, June 9th, and will trek down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Channel 7 is the proud broadcast partner of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Our very own David Novarro will be hosting along with Joe Torres and Sunny Hostin -- with Sonia Rincon reporting along the parade route.

The donation is part of Goya's #GoyaGives global initiative, where the goal is to lighten the load of food-insecure families.

HLX+ volunteers, a national network connecting 64 million U.S.-based Hispanic and Latino people, have been tapped to unload food trucks and dole out bags supplies to local families.

