Mayor Adams to host annual Puerto Rican Day parade reception at Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage on Thursday.
He's hosting the annual reception at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side.
The mayor's office annually holds this event days before the National Puerto Rican Day parade.
It honors Puerto Rican heritage and members who are making an impact on the Puerto Rican community.
The event will get underway at 6 pm.
Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican Day Parade is slated to kick off on Sunday, June 9 at 11am.
Channel 7 is the proud broadcast partner of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.
Join our very own David Novarro alongside Joe Torres, Sunny Hostin and Sonia Rincon as we report along the parade route.
