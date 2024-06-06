Mayor Adams to host annual Puerto Rican Day parade reception at Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage on Thursday.

He's hosting the annual reception at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side.

The mayor's office annually holds this event days before the National Puerto Rican Day parade.

It honors Puerto Rican heritage and members who are making an impact on the Puerto Rican community.

The event will get underway at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican Day Parade is slated to kick off on Sunday, June 9 at 11am.

Channel 7 is the proud broadcast partner of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Join our very own David Novarro alongside Joe Torres, Sunny Hostin and Sonia Rincon as we report along the parade route.

ALSO READ | Goya kicks off Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrations with a food donation to St. Cecilia Church

You can stream the parade Sunday at noon.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.