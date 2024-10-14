Man with knife demanded mother hand over her 2-year-old daughter, police say

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after allegedly demanding a mother hand over her 2-year-old child last week in Queens.

Police say it happened on Oct. 10 at a laundromat in front of 108-15 Atlantic Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Peter Vonderhofen, 32, is accused of approaching a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter before displaying a knife and demanding the mother hand over her child.

The woman and her child were not injured.

Vonderhofen was arraigned Friday where he pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set at $15,000 cash and $45,000 bond. A temporary order of protection was issued.

