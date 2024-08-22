Fire destroys dozens of e-bikes at Queens shop

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Richmond Hill, Queens.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- FDNY crews are responding to an e-bike shop that caught fire early this morning in Queens.

The blaze broke out at the Kings Electric Scooters shop in Richmond Hill around 2:30 a.m.

More than two dozen electric and gas-powered bikes were pulled out of the store on Jamaica Avenue.

Residents in the area told Eyewitness News this isn't the first time the shop went up in flames.

"It was the second that this garage caught on fire. The first time it was a few months ago," the resident said. "The first was definitely worse but this one isn't good either."

The fire reportedly broke out in a garage area where the bikes are stored.

FDNY also told Eyewitness News that crews needed to isolate the e-bikes once they were removed in a precautionary effort to prevent a secondary fire.

ALSO READ | From Tel Aviv to New York City, NYPD confronts threat of drone attacks

Josh Einiger reports on a detective who is the eyes and ears of the NYPD in Israel.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.