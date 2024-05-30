Nephew arrested after discarded fork helps solve 2009 cold case murder of Queens landlord

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man from Florida was arrested this month in connection to the 2009 death of his uncle who was fatally stabbed in his Queens apartment.

Rosario Prestigiacomo, 64, was killed in February 10, 2009 inside his home on Green Avenue in Ridgewood.

The 15-year-old case had gone cold until the suspect was identified through forensic genetic genealogy.

Anthony Scalici, 41, the victim's nephew, was arrested on May 14 and was arraigned Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder.

DNA from a discarded fork used by the defendant and retrieved in Florida in February was matched to DNA found at the crime scene, officials said.

It marks the first time a homicide suspect was identified and arrested in New York City, making use of public genealogy databases.

"I formed a Cold Case Unit to bring closure to grieving families and seek justice on behalf of victims," said District Attorney Melinda Katz. "This case is an example of the perseverance and determination of the investigators on this, and every cold case, and highlights the successful partnership formed between my office and the NYPD Cold Case Squad. Defendants should not be able to evade justice no matter how much time has passed."

Scalici is due back in court in July. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.