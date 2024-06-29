Queens community mourns teen struck, killed by truck driver, demands justice

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Chanting 'Queremos Justicia,' the grieving family of Jael Zhinin, 16, is feeling the support of a community. They know what happened to Zhinin and her 8-year-old sister, Leslie on Wednesday night could have happened to any child crossing the street.

Their aunt says they were crossing at the crosswalk and had the light and they did nothing wrong. Surveillance video captured the driver turning the corner - he was stopped a couple of blocks away.

Zhinin's heartbroken father, Segundo, had a message for the driver.

"You don't know the pain you caused," he said.

He says much of that anguish is with his eight-year-old daughter still in the hospital.

Zhinin's family and neighbors have been going over the crash in their minds, wondering how the driver didn't see the girls as he made that turn in front of a school - and what he could have and should have done differently so this does not happen to another child.

Her cousin, John Tacuri, says these close families supported the teen, who was a good student. Her long-term plans included business school.

"She knew exactly what she wanted for her future," Tacuri adds.

