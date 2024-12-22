Subway station stabbing in Queens leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- One man dead and another injured after a stabbing incident at a subway station in Queens.
Police arrived at the 61st Street-Woodside station in Woodside just after midnight to find one man stabbed in the chest and another slashed in the face.
The first victim was pronounced dead.
The second was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with stable vital signs.
Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, and person of interest was taken into custody.
It was not immediately clear what led to the incident.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.