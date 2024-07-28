  • Watch Now
Neptune Diner in Queens closing Sunday

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 1:59AM
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The kitchen will be closing soon at a landmark diner in Queens.

The Neptune Diner in Astoria will be going out of business on Sunday.

The diner has been serving the community since 1984.

The owner had a 35-year lease which expired in 2019. He says since then, he was not able to come to a long-term agreement with the landlord.

