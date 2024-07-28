Neptune Diner in Queens closing Sunday

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The kitchen will be closing soon at a landmark diner in Queens.
The Neptune Diner in Astoria will be going out of business on Sunday.
The diner has been serving the community since 1984.
The owner had a 35-year lease which expired in 2019. He says since then, he was not able to come to a long-term agreement with the landlord.
