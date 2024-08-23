Hit-and-run driver suspected of killing man on Christmas 2019 arrested in Guyana 5 years later: NYPD

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A five-year search for a driver who fatally struck a 67-year-old man on Christmas in Queens ended with his arrest in Guyana.

Police say Ravindra Dharamjit, 26, fled the scene and the country, where he was tracked down by detectives in the years following the December 2019 crash.

He was arrested by Guyana Police Force at a recent horse racing event.

After a long process, U.S. Marshals brought the suspect to Miami earlier this week. He flew back to Queens overnight.

He will be arraigned in court in Queens on Friday morning on a slew of charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and reckless driving.

The victim, Ainsley Dalrymple, was crossing Rockaway Boulevard at 114th Street after a Christmas gathering at his eldest son's house when he was hit by a driver who never stopped.

