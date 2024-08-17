Suspects arrested after early morning home invasion in Douglaston, Queens

DOUGLASTON, Queens (WABC) -- Three people have been arrested in Queens after officers responded to a home invasion early Saturday.

It happened in the Douglaston section around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say multiple family members were being held inside a home. As officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a woman running out with a baby in her arms.

Police deployed drones and set up a perimeter around the house, finding the suspects and taking them into custody.

Officials said at least one victim was punched in the face and another was hit on the foot with a hammer. Both victims declined medical attention.

The motive behind the attack is unclear, and there is no word yet on the charges the suspects will face.

