Man accused of posing as priest, burglarizing churches nationwide, including in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man from Queens who allegedly posed as a priest to get into churches nationwide and burglarize them, is now back in New York City to face charges.

Malin Rostas, 45, was led out of the 111th Precinct in handcuffs Thursday night.

Back in April, he was arrested in southern California after allegedly trying to burglarize a church there.

Authorities say he would call himself "Father Martin" to gain access to churches he would then burglarize, including American Martyrs' Roman Catholic Church in Queen last March.

No further details have been provided so far.

