Police bust prostitution ring inside Queens massage parlor

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A walk of shame ended in the back of a police car after a man was allegedly caught in the act with a sex worker inside a massage parlor.

The Friday evening bust happened on 98-07 Roosevelt Ave in Corona.

Eyewitness News rode with NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry as police cracked down on the major commercial corridor that has become infamous for prostitution and brothels.

Tattoo artists who work next door were happy to see the police out front rather than obvious signs of prostitution.

"We have family come in and they see people like them out here - they want to walk away," said tattoo artist Aleidy Soto.

"It makes the block look bad - it just makes us all look bad," added Don Julio.

A mountain of quality-of-life calls prompted the NYPD's vice unit to go in undercover, making an arrest - and removing the sex worker.

"I want to be very clear about that - we're not looking to arrest the females, we are looking to rescue them," said Daughtry.

Interestingly, the business was registered as an eatery, but it was apparently operating as an illegal massage parlor and spa - right across the street from a school.

"The children and parents shouldn't have to walk past this. This is their community," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Police say they've shut down roughly 15 of these businesses on Roosevelt Avenue alone in the past six months, but it is an uphill battle, because once they close down they are back up again.

The Department of Buildings continues the investigation as police look to shut the parlor down.

However - it is much bigger than Roosevelt Avenue. Police want to find out where the parlors are coming from, how they're getting here - and how they are facilitating it.

