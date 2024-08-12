Newly renovated Broadway Library in Astoria reopens after $4.6M transformation

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The Queens Public Library on Broadway Avenue in Astoria reopened Monday after the city's expansion and renovations.

The newly renovated library received a $4.6 million transformation to the building's cellar, creating more space for public use.

Visitors can expect to see a spacious lobby area, a computer center, classrooms, and other enhancements.

New York's Department of Design and Construction Commissioner, Tom Foley, and the President of Queens Public Library, Dennis Walcott, celebrated the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The library first closed down in March 2022 with plans to reopen fall 2023, but citywide budget cuts delayed the timeline.

Last month, city officials restored $58 million to the three New York City public library systems -- $16 million for Queens Public Library -- getting the Broadway Library on track to reopening.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.