2 swimmers rescued from the Rockaways

ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- Two swimmers were rescued from the water tonight in Queens.

It happened at Beach 67th Street in the Rockaways around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The FDNY says the swimmers have minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

