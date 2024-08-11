2 swimmers rescued from the Rockaways

ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- Two swimmers were rescued from the water tonight in Queens.
It happened at Beach 67th Street in the Rockaways around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The FDNY says the swimmers have minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
