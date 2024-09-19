17-year-old girl arrested after pair break in, drive unoccupied subway train in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a pair of trespassers broke into a subway train in Queens and drove it until they bumped into another train car.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The MTA says two people broke into unoccupied train that was out of service and drove the car about 50 feet before bumping into another out of service train car just after midnight on Thursday at the Briarwood subway station.

"It was an extremely foolish and reckless act of two individuals accessing live track," said Interim Transit Authority President Demetrius Crichlow.

The crash caused minimal damage.

Prior to the arrest of the 17-year-old, the NYPD released video of the trespassers and believe they could have done this before.

Video shows the two suspects accused of entering and operating a subway train in Queens before crashing it.

it's unclear if police are still searching for the other suspect, described as a male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, red shorts and carrying a black backpack.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

