Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested for alleged violation of supervised release

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Daniel Hernandez, the rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, is back in custody and due Tuesday in federal court in New York.

Tekashi was arrested for an alleged violation of his supervised release.

The violation was not specified.

He was released from prison in 2020 and put on supervised after a 2018 arrest on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder.

He pleaded guilty and testified against his gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods

In January, he was arrested in Santo Domingo on domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Yailin la Más Viral.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

