Renewed talk of adding more safety barriers on NYC subway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With more people planning to use the subways after congestion pricing takes effect, there has been renewed talk of adding more safety measures like platform barriers.

Assembly Member Tony Simone says subway safety remains a top concern of those who use the system.

Simone proposed legislation to have barriers installed on all platforms within five years.

"We need to ensure that the money goes to the priorities of New Yorkers and the biggest priority of New Yorkers, including mine is safety," he said.

Simone says there are many options for barriers, including one that uses ropes.

