Rev. Al Sharpton, Mayor Adams hosts Thanksgiving dinner for families at National Action Network

N.J. Burkett has more from the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem.

N.J. Burkett has more from the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem.

N.J. Burkett has more from the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem.

N.J. Burkett has more from the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem.

HARLEM (WABC) -- Reverend Al Sharpton hosted his annual Thanksgiving dinner at the National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem on Thursday.

Mayor Eric Adams joined Sharpton for the yearly tradition for the city's underserved. The event was open to all.

"As long as there's been a National Action Network, we take Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to feed and dine our houses," Sharpton said. "Whether we have political differences throughout the year, this is the time we come to a common table to give thanks."

The event had people lined up and packed to the doors.

Community leaders were also on hand to fill the plates for those who attended.

The dinner was followed by a turkey distribution for families.

Raegan Medgie has more on what to expect on the roads and at the airports as people travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

