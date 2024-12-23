Ridgewood High School basketball star continuing domination on court while battling cancer

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school basketball star is doing everything to dominate cancer just as he's continued to do on the hardwood.

Johnny Jackson, a senior at Ridgewood High School, is battling stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which first came about last year.

"Obviously I still don't feel the greatest, I'm still in the midst of a battle on my hands," said Jackson. "I mean it's just amazing I'm back on the court at this moment."

Jackson was battling fatigue after every game and kept going to doctors searching for answers. He was diagnosed with mono. It seemed to linger after numerous visits to the doctor.

"Within 10 minutes of talking to the allergist, he said you have to go see an oncologist," said Joe Jackson, Johnny's father. "Every parents worst nightmare to hear that."

The 18-year-old's family was shaken by the diagnosis, but his will and determination hasn't been deterred.

"You can't help him in this, added Lynsey Jackson, Johnny's mother. "And that's the hardest thing as a mom. But, Johnny has been great the whole time and he's fighting. He told us we need to be strong for him."

Jackson is hoping to reach the milestone mark of 2,000 points this season, and on the right track after three games. He is also hoping to lead Ridgewood to a Sectional Championship.

"He is inspiring," said Paige Jackson, Johnny's sister. "No one can ever understand. I think this is the hardest thing will ever have to go through as a family."

Jackson was honored before a Coaches vs Cancer game on Monday, an event that's gone on for the past 15 years in Ridgewood.

