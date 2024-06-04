Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal talk about 2024 The Tribeca Festival

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Every year Manhattan turns into a film lover's dream as The Tribeca Festival, now in its 23rd year, takes over the city.

Co-founded by Oscar winner Robert De Niro and producer Jane Rosenthal to revitalize Lower Manhattan after 9/11, the festival has become a destination.

So what can we expect from the Tribeca Festival this year?

"A lot of fun, a lot of fun, and a lot of stars and great films and new voices," Rosenthal said.

This year, there is a slate of more than 100 films, series premieres, talks, and reunions.

Like the 25th anniversary of "The Sopranos," the 40th anniversary of "Footloose," and the 50th anniversary of "The Sugarland Express," Steven Spielberg's first film followed by a conversation with the director.

Women are front and center at the festival. Women directed half the films in the competition, including the opening night documentary.

"Diane von Furstenberg, Woman in Charge" shares so much more of her story than just fashion.

"She's an icon. She's a woman we all look up to. She's had her own voice. And as you say, when it's not the story, you think it is it's you know, she just didn't come into fashion in a straightaway manner. She's just, she's extraordinary. And it's also made by filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who is a returning filmmaker, and, you know, it's downtown, and it's part of her neighborhood, too," Rosenthal said.

The festival is celebrating its co-founder. If you're a fan of De Niro's work, you're in for a treat with De Niro Con.

"Well, I am very curious. I don't know, it was Jane's idea and everyone on the team. And so I thought this would be interesting. I don't, I don't know what it is yet. But, it's interesting. I'm looking forward to it," De Niro said.

"And if it's not good, and he doesn't like it, you won't be seeing me here anymore," Rosenthal said.

Think of De Niro Con as a three-day fan celebration complete with screenings, reunions, 300 pieces of memorabilia from his own collection on display, and a legendary lineup of long-time De Niro collaborators.

"I'm looking forward to talking to certain people like Quentin Tarantino and Marty Scorsese, Billy Crystal, and we've got lots to look forward to," he said. "We'll say that."

