Sade Baderinwa hosts 'Summit of Future Action Days' event at United Nations

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a look ahead to the future on Saturday at the United Nations.

An event called 'Summit of Future Action Days' precedes the General Assembly, which takes place next week.

Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa hosted the gathering. The topic focused on harnessing the transformative power of technology.

"Technology is reshaping our lives at a speed we just couldn't have imagined just a decade ago. It is revolutionizing industries, democratizing education and connecting people across continents," said Baderinwa.

Other topics at the summit include peace and security, plus sustainable development around the world.