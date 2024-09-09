More members of FDNY have died from 9/11-related illness than were killed on day of attack

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Illnesses linked to the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center have now killed more members of the New York City Fire Department than were killed on the day of the attack itself.

"Those insurmountable losses did not end at the World Trade Center site," Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said Monday. "Instead, we have seen our members become sick because of time they spent working in the rescue and recovery."

There were 343 members of the FDNY that died on 9/11. In the 23 year since, more than 360 have died of World Trade Center-related illnesses, the department said.

There were 28 deaths since last year's anniversary of 9/11, according to the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association.

Of the 2,753 people killed at the World Trade Center 1,103 - about 40% -- remain formally unidentified.

There has not been a new identification of 9/11 remains since January.

