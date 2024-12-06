Several injured in Mount Vernon house fire, including 3-year-old child

A 3-year-old child was among several hurt in a house fire in Mount Vernon on Friday morning.

A 3-year-old child was among several hurt in a house fire in Mount Vernon on Friday morning.

A 3-year-old child was among several hurt in a house fire in Mount Vernon on Friday morning.

A 3-year-old child was among several hurt in a house fire in Mount Vernon on Friday morning.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured in a large house fire in Mount Vernon Friday morning, including a young child.

The fire broke out in the Elm Street home just before 4:45 a.m.

All residents were able to evacuate but multiple people were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Some of the residents went to Jacobi Hospital, and the youngest was just three years old.

Con Edison reports a localized power outage of 119 customers in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | New details on stowaway who allegedly snuck onto NYC Delta flight to Paris

The woman, who is a legal resident of the U.S., did not have valid documents to enter France, where she had previously applied for asylum.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.