Several injured in Mount Vernon house fire, including 3-year-old child

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured in a large house fire in Mount Vernon Friday morning, including a young child.
The fire broke out in the Elm Street home just before 4:45 a.m.
All residents were able to evacuate but multiple people were being treated for smoke inhalation.
Some of the residents went to Jacobi Hospital, and the youngest was just three years old.
Con Edison reports a localized power outage of 119 customers in the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
