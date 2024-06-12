Sexxy Red arrested after huge brawl at Newark Airport in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rapper Sexyy Red was arrested after huge brawl at Newark International Airport over the weekend.

The Port Authority Police Department responded to a fight at Terminal C, Gate 82, around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment 26-year-old Janae Wherry, who goes by the stage name of Sexxy Red, is seen jumping into the fight and throwing punches. She even picks up a pole and swings it.

It's unknown what caused the melee, but Port Authority Police jumped in and arrested Red, and two men she was with.

They were identified as 36-year-old Leslie Baptiste and 26-year-old Carl Thompson.

Both were arrested for assault, while Red was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The two male victims were taken to University Hospital for minor injuries to their head.

