  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sexxy Red arrested after huge brawl at Newark Airport in New Jersey

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 12:08AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rapper Sexyy Red was arrested after huge brawl at Newark International Airport over the weekend.

The Port Authority Police Department responded to a fight at Terminal C, Gate 82, around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment 26-year-old Janae Wherry, who goes by the stage name of Sexxy Red, is seen jumping into the fight and throwing punches. She even picks up a pole and swings it.

It's unknown what caused the melee, but Port Authority Police jumped in and arrested Red, and two men she was with.

They were identified as 36-year-old Leslie Baptiste and 26-year-old Carl Thompson.

Both were arrested for assault, while Red was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The two male victims were taken to University Hospital for minor injuries to their head.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW