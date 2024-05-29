'Shakespeare in the Park' to travel around New York amid renovations at Delacorte Theater

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The show must go on!

On a makeshift stage nestled next to the stairs of the New York City's main public library in the shadow of patience and fortitude, the public theater is making do and making magic.

The public's usual Shakespeare in the Park venue, the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, is being renovated this summer, so they are staging Shakespeare wherever they can. For the next few nights, they will perform at the library.

As the public often does, it has tweaked the play a bit by writing songs that move the plot along.

It's still Shakespeare at the core but with a Latin beat. The play is in English and Spanish.

"It was engaging the entire time, 90 minutes straight," an attendee said.

This comedy of errors is a moveable feast. The show will move around the city this summer.

