Shot fired during frightening home invasion in Rockland County

STONY POINT, Rockland County (WABC) -- One suspect is in custody and another being sought after a frightening home invasion in Rockland County.

It happened Monday night at a home on Dickens Street in Stony Point.

Police say two men in ski masks confronted a 64-year-old man in his garage at around 9:30 p.m.

One man pulled out a gun, a struggle ensued and the gun went off before both suspects fled.

Police arrived a short time later, and, after searching the area, arrested one suspect.

34-year-old Julian Sanchez, of the Bronx, has been charged with burglary and other offenses.

The second suspect remains at large.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the case to contact the Stony Point Detective Bureau at 845-786-2422.

