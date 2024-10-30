Schools closed, boil water advisory in Somerville after water main break

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some school and businesses are closed and a boil water advisory is in effect after a water main break in Somerville on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Route 206 just before 7 a.m., shutting down northbound lanes between South Bridge and Orlando Drive.

The 36-inch main break happened in the northbound lanes.

While water pressure is slowly returning to most of Somerville, many places are still closed, including schools in Somerville and the Bridgewater-Raritan School District.

Borough Hall and the Somerville library will also be closed for the rest of the day.

New Jersey American Water officials said there are plans approved to run new water lines and bypasses and that work is expected to start in early 2025.

Residents are being asked to conserve water for the time being.

