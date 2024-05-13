Stanley Cup makes special appearance on ESPN-themed Zamboni tour bus in Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Stanley Cup has gotten plenty of rides on tour buses and Zambonis for decades, but never a Zamboni-themed tour bus.
Until Monday.
The trophy was in Midtown on top an ESPN-themed tour bus that resembled a Zamboni ahead of Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers.
The Rangers currently lead their best of 7 series 3-1, and with a win Monday night can move on to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
