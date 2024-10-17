Queens DA files charges in 3rd squatter case

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Prosecutors say a squatter moved into a vacant home in Howard Beach that was being managed by a homeowner who lives out of state.

Neighbors spotted Laurel Bay allegedly moving items into the home on 99th Street in July and they called the police.

When officers showed up, they observed Bay coming out of the home and arrested her for criminal trespassing. A few days later, neighbors witnessed Bay inside the home once again and called police. Bay was arrested a 2nd time and the Queens District Attorney started investigating.

On Thursday, DA Melinda Katz announced Bay was indicted on 5 charges including burglary and criminal trespass.

"It is against the law to walk into someone else's home without permission and claim you have a right to stay - even if a property is vacant," said Katz.

The defendant entered a plea of not guilty.

Bay faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. She's expected to be back in court on November 26th.

This is the 3rd accused squatter the Queens District attorney has filed charges against so far this year.

A 24-year-old took a plea deal last month after the District Attorney said he moved into a Jamaica, Queens home that didn't belong to him and allegedly forced a lease and utility bills to claim residency.

In May, the District Attorney announced charges against an accused squatter, after Eyewitness News captured a standoff between him and the property owner.

