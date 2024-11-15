Officials investigating over a dozen reports of unidentified 'loud explosions' in Stamford, CT

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Authorities and residents in Stamford, Connecticut are trying to solve a mystery after numerous reports of "explosions" were heard and felt Thursday night, and early Friday morning.

Stamford Fire Department says they received over a dozen 911 calls between 6:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, reporting what residents described as a series of loud explosions in the North Stamford area.

They say the events were reportedly strong enough to shake homes and, in some cases, knock pictures of walls.

"All of the windows were shaking, and we just felt vibrations and my dad called upstairs, 'what the hell was that?'" said Stamford resident Andrew Olsen.

"We heard a loud crash, bang - thought a tree or something had fallen down outside, and that was it. We waited," said a Stamford resident.

Fire departments dispatched multiple crews to investigate, but after an extensive search of the area, no source for the reported explosions was located, and no damage was found.

Several hours later, around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, an additional four reports were received, prompting fire crews to conduct a second investigation, which turned up no anomalies again.

In addition, both the Tennessee Gas Pipeline, which operates a major transmission line in the area and Eversource Gas said their systems are functioning normally with no reported issues.

"We checked. There were no explosions, there was no problem with our infrastructure, no gas main problems, no fire of any type, so it was kind of like - we're not sure what it is," said Stamford Fire Department Chief Robert Morris.

Morris said natural gas or propane house explosions are easy to find, but there have been no reports of damage, no injuries and no seismic activity to indicate an earthquake or tremor.

"This was more or less a phenomenon to us, an anomaly that happened," Morris said. "Things like this have happened before though."

Stamford Fire Department is now reassuring the community that despite the concerns raised, they are "confident" there is no ongoing threat to life or property.

"While the precise cause of these events remains undetermined, we are actively consulting with experts, including the USGS, to explore all possible explanations," Stamford Fire Department said. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as new information becomes available."

For additional updates or information, they are urging the community to contact the Stamford Fire Department Public Information Hotline at 203-977-5500.

