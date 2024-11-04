State police conducting internal investigation into trooper shot along Southern State Parkway

The search continues for the gunman who shot Trooper Thomas Mascia and a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- State police are conducting an internal investigation into the shooting of Trooper Thomas Mascia along the Southern State Parkway last week.

Investigators searched Mascia's West Hempstead home Sunday, two days after he was released from Nassau University Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

The search was to secure Mascia's weapons, as well as any other firearms.

Mascia called in that he was shot by an unknown motorist late Wednesday night, although state police said it was not captured on body camera.

The body camera is programmed to activate when the State Police cruiser's emergency lights are activated, but state police said only his rear emergency lights were activated during the incident.

Officials said they are no longer seeking a Dodge Charger that was reported as being involved in the incident.

"State Police is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting involving Trooper Mascia that was reported on October 30," police said in a statement. "This remains an ongoing investigation and further specifics are not being released at this time."

