State trooper who claimed he was shot on Southern State Parkway turns self into police

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A New York State Police Trooper who claimed he was shot on Long Island has turned himself into police.

Thomas Mascia, 27, surrendered Monday morning in connection to his shooting on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead last October.

Charges include tampering with evidence, falsifying documents, and official misconduct.

He surrendered to state police troop L barracks in Farmingdale and will be arraigned in Hempstead.

A news conference will follow with Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly and state police in Mineola.

Mascia claimed he was shot while on duty, but State Police later said, "We believe the way it was reported is not the way it happened."

He was subsequently suspended without pay amid multiple investigations.

