'Stop the Fare Hikes' rally held outside NJ Transit Headquarters ahead of Monday increase

Anthony Carlo has details on NJ transit commuters rallying against fare hikes as NJ transit committee meets today.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A "Stop the Fare Hikes" rally was held Friday morning in front of NJ Transit headquarters in Newark.

The rally was held ahead of a 9 a.m. NJ Transit Operations and Customer Service Committee meeting.

Protesters are calling for a stop to the 15% increase in bus and train tickets scheduled to take effect on Monday. It comes at a time when New Jerseyans say rent, food and child care is hard enough to afford.

Some frustrated commuters say it is criminal to ask riders to foot the bill after years of underinvestment.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill called for NJ Transit to "pause and re-evaluate" the increase.

But Gov. Murphy, who controls the agency's board of directors, said he would leave that decision to the board.

On Thursday, the governor held a meeting with leaders of Amtrak and NJ Transit.

The meeting came after a stretch of major disruptions along the Northeast Corridor. Commuters last week endured delays and cancellations due to power problems and disabled trains.

Officials from both Amtrak and NJ Transit said they are working together to accelerate the investigation into disruptions and improve reliability between New York and New Jersey.

Amtrak has promised to increase inspections on tracks and wires on the Northeast Corridor to help stop problems before they happen.

