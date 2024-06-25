Another day, more delays on NJ Transit and Amtrak

Heather O'Rourke has the details on train delays at New York Penn Station.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In what seems to becoming an almost daily occurrence, rail service in and out of Penn Station New York was snarled by another incident during the Tuesday morning commute, this time because of a disabled train.

The 30-minute delays following a service suspension and delays due to overhead wire issues during the Monday evening commute that also impacted both NJ Transit and Amtrak.

Commuters last week endured delays and cancellations due to power problems and disabled trains.

NJ Transit and CEO Kevin Corbett released a statement Friday afternoon, and called the issues "unacceptable."

But perhaps a piece of good news to emerge from the difficult transportation week in the Garden State, New Jersey has a tentative agreement in place with the state's most profitable companies to temporarily pay higher taxes to fund NJ Transit.

Under the plan, the 600 corporations in the state that make at least $10 million a year in profits will pay a 2.5% tax on all earnings for five years.

In return, the state will not pursue restoring the sales tax to 7% from to 6.625%, a major point of contention for the businesses, who strongly oppose increasing the corporate tax rate.

Both the "transit tax" and a final state budget still need to be approved by the Legislature next week. The budget expires June 30.

