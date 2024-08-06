Drenching downpours trigger flooding in New York City, parts of the Tri-State

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rounds of severe thunderstorms loaded with drenching rain triggered flooding throughout New York City and parts of the Tri-State area on Tuesday.

In the city, flood water inundated the Henry Hudson Parkway, where FDNY firefighters had to rescue a driver at West 249th Street.

An estimated 3-6 inches of rain had fallen in parts of the Bronx by Tuesday evening, leading to all northbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway closing approaching West 234th Street.

In the Williamsbridge section, Citizen App video captured footage of water flooding a staircase inside an apartment building.

Citizen App video shows a staircase flooded with water inside an apartment building in the Bronx during severe storms.

In New Jersey, rain hit Hackensack especially hard. The fire department estimated that nearly half of the city was flooded and urged people not to drive into flooded areas.

They say multiple people were struck, and multiple rescues had to be made by firefighters.

Images appeared to show come roads completely swallowed by water, including Central Avenue and Passaic Street.

Not far away in Englewood Cliffs, drenching rain flooded a ramp onto the Palisades Parkway.

Meanwhile, mass transit was also being impacted by the storms.

NJ Transit Morris and Essex Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Dover and Summit due to weather-related loss of power to overhead wires.

The Harlem line of the LIRR was also impacted, with some stops being skipped due to weather-related flooding.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

