Storm damages Palisades Interstate Park; woman rescued in Englewood after flooding

Raegan Medgie reports on the storm damage from Fort Lee.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The cleanup continues for many New Jersey residents who were impacted by the recent storm.

The damage comes as our area braces for Tropical Storm Debby, which has now made landfall and is churning up the East Coast.

Debby's remnants are expected to impact us on Friday, bringing rain and wind to an area that's already soaked.

The rain has nowhere to go, causing flooding in an area where trees' roots are already compromised.

All the rain, caused the ground to give way along the Palisades Interstate Park.

Intense runoff, flooding, and debris caused portions of the road to be impassable.

The park commission expects the Alpine and Englewood recreation areas to reopen within a week.

The northern section of Henry Hudson Drive is likely to be closed for an extended period due to all of the damage.

According to the mayor of Englewood, his city received nearly six inches of rain.

As a result, more than 100 people were rescued due to the high water.

A video posted by emergency first responders in the city showed a woman getting carried to safety.

